on-duty-asi-killed-in-j&k,-2nd-in-a-week

SRINAGAR: Terrorists fatally shot a

CRPF

assistant sub-inspector (ASI) frisking traffic near the Gongoo crossing in south Kashmir’s Pulwama on Sunday, four days after killing an

ASI

of J&K Police and injuring two other cops in a similar strike in downtown Srinagar.

Slain

Vinod Kumar

was part of a CRPF and police team doing duty at the checkpoint on Circular Road when the terrorists unleashed a burst of gunfire from the cover of a roadside orchard and fled, an official said. The wounded ASI, attached to the CRPF’s 182 Battallion, died moments after being hospitalised.

On July 13, terrorists had attacked a police checkpoint at Lal Bazar in Srinagar, killing ASI Mushtaq Ahmad Lone and leaving a head constable and a special police officer injured. In 2020, Mushtaq’s son Aaquib was killed in an operation by security forces near their home in Kulgam. The engineering graduate was accused of having links with a terror outfit, a charge contested by the family.

Apart from shooting dead two ASIs in less than a week, terrorists have targeted several off-duty security personnel over the past couple of months. On May 24, cop Saifullah Qadri was gunned down and his seven-year-old daughter injured in a terror attack outside their home at Aanchar in the Soura neighbourhood on Srinagar’s outskirts. Eleven days earlier, off-duty constable Riyaz Ahmad Thoker had been shot and killed outside his home in the Gudoora area of Pulwama.

On June 18, off-duty SI Farooq Ahmad Mir was found dead in a paddy field at Samboora in Pulwama with gunshot and other injuries hours after he stepped out to irrigate his crops. He was attached to the India Reserve Battalion.

