omollo-‘hates-gor-mahia-conceding-first’-after-loss-to-ulinzi-stars

K’Ogalo have gone seven matches without a win which is a concern for the caretaker coach

Gor Mahia interim coach Sammy Omollo has challenged his charges to start better in order to avoid struggling to get back into matches.

On Monday, the reigning Football Kenya Federation Premier League champion went down to Ulinzi Stars by a solitary goal.

As a result, K’Ogalo have now gone for seven matches without registering a win and against the Soldiers, they were punished in the 17th minute when defender Alex Masinde headed home a rebound from goalkeeper Gad Mathews after Masuta Masita had delivered a free-kick from the right-wing.

The former Kenya international further believes his team should do better with the chances they create.

I hate to concede first

“We did not play well; I usually hate it when we concede and start chasing the game. It has been like that in the past few games which is not good,” Omollo told Goal.

“Conceding first is not a good idea because nowadays many teams know how to defend, even if it is one goal. Ulinzi know how to defend and they were eventually rewarded.

“We should also try hard to use our set pieces; we had more than 10 corners and free-kicks in good areas. However, we did not use them. It is something we have to go and work on in our training sessions if we want to win matches.

“Failing to win several matches again works against any team because the pressure piles up.”

Win against Gor Mahia is a confidence booster

Ulinzi Stars head coach Benjamin Nyangweso has welcomed the win over K’Ogalo, stating it is what they needed to relieve pressure.

He has commended his attacking department as well, stating his charges should have scored more than one goal.

“Yes, we were under pressure, it usually happens before matches, even before playing our next one there will be pressure,” Nyangweso told Goal.

“I am happy we have managed to collect maximum points and getting it against Gor Mahia is a plus, a confidence booster considering the fact that they are one of the biggest teams in the country.

“We have been working harder in defence; we have been conceding fewer goals in with every passing game, and I am glad we did not concede against Gor Mahia which is a massive improvement.

“The attack also did well, we would have scored more than a goal but the goalkeeper did well to save them. He made good saves, but the good thing is that we still managed to get a win.