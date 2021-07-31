Home NEWS Olympics: Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan Qualifies For Women’s 100m Hurdles Semis
NEWSNews Africa

Olympics: Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan Qualifies For Women’s 100m Hurdles Semis

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
olympics:-nigeria’s-tobi-amusan-qualifies-for-women’s-100m-hurdles-semis

Nigerian athlete, Tobi Amusan, has qualified for the semi-finals of the Women’s 100m Hurdles at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.

The 24-year-old advanced to the next round of the competition on Saturday morning after winning Round 1 (Heat 3), running from lane four.

She crossed the finish line at 12.72s ahead of Jamaica’s Thompson Yanique who timed 12.74s and Skrzyszowska Pia of Poland who ran a personal best of 12.75s to place third in the heat.

Others athletes in the heat included Charlton Devynne from Bahamas (12.84), Finland’s Korte Annimari (13.06), Koala Marthe of Burkina Faso (13.11), and Japanese representative Aoki Masumi (13.59).

However, Pesiridou Elisavet from Greece who would have complete the list of eight athletes in the heat did not finish the race.

Amusan had lost out at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar, in the hunt for a medal as she finished fourth.

But she has been improving on her performance since then.


0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

D’Tigers Suffer Another Disappointing Defeat At Tokyo Olympics

Ekiti 2022: Forget zoning, let qualified candidates contest...

Five top football referees suspended over match-fixing charges

Ikwerre people should allow others produce next Rivers...

Jegede rejects Akeredolu’s offer – The Nation Newspaper

Only British Government Can Stop My Nightmare –...

Kano Hisbah arrests pharmacist for taking woman home...

Abba Kyari: Buhari should follow due process, says...

2023: Northerners can’t be forced to vote Southern...

Atiku urges action on looming food crisis –...

Leave a Reply