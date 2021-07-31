olympics:-nigeria’s-tobi-amusan-qualifies-for-women’s-100m-hurdles-semis

From L: Jamaica’s Yanique Thompson, Finland’s Annimari Korte, Poland’s Pia Skrzyszowska and Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan compete in the women’s 100m hurdles heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 31, 2021. (Photo by Antonin THUILLIER / bioreports)

Nigerian athlete, Tobi Amusan, has qualified for the semi-finals of the Women’s 100m Hurdles at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.

The 24-year-old advanced to the next round of the competition on Saturday morning after winning Round 1 (Heat 3), running from lane four.

She crossed the finish line at 12.72s ahead of Jamaica’s Thompson Yanique who timed 12.74s and Skrzyszowska Pia of Poland who ran a personal best of 12.75s to place third in the heat.

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan wins the women’s 100m hurdles heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 31, 2021. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / bioreports)

Others athletes in the heat included Charlton Devynne from Bahamas (12.84), Finland’s Korte Annimari (13.06), Koala Marthe of Burkina Faso (13.11), and Japanese representative Aoki Masumi (13.59).

However, Pesiridou Elisavet from Greece who would have complete the list of eight athletes in the heat did not finish the race.

Amusan had lost out at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar, in the hunt for a medal as she finished fourth.

But she has been improving on her performance since then.