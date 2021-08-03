Home SPORTS Olympics Latest: US beach volleyball team beats former champ
SPORTS

Olympics Latest: US beach volleyball team beats former champ

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
olympics-latest:-us-beach-volleyball-team-beats-former-champ

The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:

___

April Ross is the last medalist standing in the Olympic beach volleyball women’s bracket.

The American 2016 bronze medalist and her partner ousted defending champion Laura Ludwig of Germany on Tuesday and advanced to the semifinals at the Shiokaze Park venue. Ross, who also has a silver medal from London is the last woman remaining who has reached the podium at a previous Summer Games.

This time, Ross is playing with Olympic first-timer Alix Klineman. They beat Ludwig and her new partner Maggie Kozuch 21-19, 21-19.

Ross and Klineman are the U.S.’s last hopes for a beach volleyball medal in Tokyo. The sport’s birthplace has never been shut out in the Olympics.

___

— More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Yes, you can bet on that: The men’s...

“The best race in Olympic history”: Karsten Warholm...

Concord baseball hiresTrent Abernathy as an assistant coach

Ridge Runners sweep rival WhistlePigs in Feud finale

AAABA 2021 Cleveland throttles Zanesville in seven

US Wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock Going For Gold

Mets’ Luis Rojas gives updates on Javier Baez’s...

Spencer Dinwiddie nearing deal with Wizards

Carson Wentz injury is bad news for Eagles

Olympics-Athletics-‘No way I ran 46.1 and lost’ –...

Leave a Reply