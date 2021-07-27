olympics-latest:-naomi-osaka-eliminated-from-tokyo-games

Naomi Osaka, Japan’s tennis superstar, is out of the Tokyo Olympics.

The 23-year-old lost to former French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 6-4 in the third round of the tournament on Tuesday.

Volleyball

Meanwhile, the United States women’s volleyball team has handed defending gold medalist China its second straight-set loss.

The US team won a tight first set 29-27 on their fourth set point before taking the final two sets 25-22 and 25-21. China is still seeking to win its first set this tournament, having also been swept in the opener by Turkey.

Shooting

Pang Wei and Jiang Ranxin have added to China’s medal haul in shooting, defeating Russians Artem Chernousov and Vitalina Batsarashkina to earn gold in 10-metre air pistol mixed team.

Surfing

Brazilian men and US women are leading the final day of competition in surfing, which is making its Olympic debut.

Following the quarterfinals, Brazilians Gabriel Medina and Italo Ferreira will face off against hometown hero Kanoa Igarashi of Japan and Australian Owen Wright respectively.

In the women’s game, champion Carissa Moore of the US and Japan’s Amuro Tsuzuki will face off in the semifinals. The young US phenomenon Caroline Marks will go up against Bianca Buitendag of South Africa.

The finals will be held later Tuesday, weather permitting.

Swimming

Alaska has an Olympic swimming champion.

Seventeen-year-old Lydia Jacoby gave the US a victory in the women’s 100-metre breaststroke, knocking off team-mate and defending Olympic champion Lilly King. Jacoby was the first swimmer from the state ever to make the US Olympic swimming team.

US men have lost a backstroke race at the Olympic pool for the first time 1992.

Russian athletes swept the top two spots in the 100-metre back, with Evgeny Rylov claiming the gold medal in 51.98 seconds and team-mate Kliment Kolesnikov taking the silver in 52.00. The defending Olympic champion, American Ryan Murphy, settled for the bronze in 52.19.

Kaylee McKeown gave the Australian women another swimming gold medal.

McKeown backed up her status as the world record-holder in the women’s 100-metre backstroke with a winning time of 57.47 seconds.

Britain went 1-2 in the men’s 200-metre freestyle at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Tom Dean captured the gold in 1 minute, 44.22 seconds, while team-mate Duncan Scott picked up the silver in 1:44.26. The bronze went to Brazil’s Fernando Scheffer at 1:44.66.

Triathlon

Flora Duffy won the Olympic women’s triathlon, earning Bermuda’s first Olympic gold medal and its first medal of any kind since 1976.

Duffy is a two-time former world triathlon series champion. She is competing in her fourth Olympics and is one of just two athletes representing Bermuda in Tokyo.