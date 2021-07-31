Olympics 2021 live updates – World record for Caeleb Dressel, sixth individual gold for Katie Ledecky and more from Tokyo – ESPN

Friday night at the Olympic Games. What could be better?

After beginning her career 4-for-4 in Olympic individual competition, Katie Ledecky earned her first-ever silver medal in individual competition in the 400-meter freestyle. Her first gold medal of this year’s Olympic Games came in the inaugural women’s 1,500-meter freestyle.

Now she’s golden again. She won her third straight gold in the 800-meter freestyle on Saturday in Tokyo, which gives her six individual gold medals during her career, the most by a woman in the pool. She has seven golds overall.

Elsewhere in the pool, Caeleb Dressel struck gold and a world record in his first of multiple races on the day.

Later in Tokyo, Team USA baseball and men’s basketball will compete in addition to the women’s semifinals and finals in the 100m.

Here’s all the best from the Olympic action:

Dressel, Ledecky do it again with gold medals

After winning his first individual gold in the 100-meter freestyle on Wednesday, Caeleb Dressel won the 100-meter butterfly with a world record swim of 49:45. Hungary’s Kristof Milak picks up silver, followed by Switzerland’s Noe Ponti for bronze. Dressel is yet to lose an individual final race at the Tokyo Games.

About 30 minutes after breaking the world record in the 100-meter butterfly, Dressel finished first in the semifinal of the 50-meter freestyle in 21:42, stamping his place in tomorrow’s final, which gives him an opportunity to go 3-for-3 in individual gold medals this Olympics.

Katie Ledecky three-peated in her marquee event, the 800-meter freestyle, with a 8:12:57 swim. She is the first to win three in a row in the event. Australia’s Ariarne Titmus followed 1.26 seconds behind her for silver, while Italy’s Simona Quadarella finished third.

The Americans missed out on making the podium in the women’s 200-meter backstroke, as Australia won the gold (Kaylee McKeown) and bronze (Emily Seebohm) medal, while Canada’s Kylie Masse picked up the silver.

Simone Manuel missed the cut in the 50-meter freestyle, the only individual event she’s competing in Tokyo, finishing 11th. Teammate Abbey Weitzeil finished fourth to make the final. Emma McKeon had an Olympic record swim to finish first.

A USA squad led by Dressel finished fifth in the first mixed 4×100 medley at the Olympics. Great Britain swam a world-record race at 3:37:58 to win gold. China finished second, followed by Australia. — Aishwarya Kumar

Plus, there’s this:

Biles out of two individual events

After further consultation with medical staff, Simone Biles has decided to withdraw from the event finals for vault and the uneven bars. She will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether to compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam. pic.twitter.com/kWqgZJK4LJ — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 31, 2021

The latest from Team USA gymnast Simone Biles.

Team USA takes silver in first mixed relay triathlon

Great Britain won the gold with a time of 1 hour, 23 minutes and 41 seconds, and the U.S. finished 14 seconds behind for the silver in the first ever Olympic triathlon mixed relay.

U.S women cruising in hurdles heats

And it’s all in the family for Great Britain.

Clayton Murphy finds some space in 800

Pool play perfection for U.S. beach volleyball women

Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil went 3-0 in women’s beach volleyball pool play, joining the team of Alix Klineman and April Ross with a perfect mark. This is the first time since the 2012 Olympics that both USA women’s beach volleyball teams went 3-0 in pool play. In that Olympics the U.S. won gold (Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh Jennings) and silver (April Ross and Jen Kessy).

Boxing begins to award medals

Badminton glory

Everyone loves a trampoline

Power of sports

Future Olympian