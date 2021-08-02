Olympic Sprinter From Belarus Seeks Refuge in Japan, Fearing Jail at Home – The New York Times

“We don’t even know whether the police will take care of this or not,” Mr. Isozaki said.

The Reuters news agency said that one of its photographers saw Ms. Timanovskaya with the police at the airport and that she had said, “I think I am safe.”

Ms. Timanovskaya, 24, was to participate in the Olympic Games for the first time this summer in the 200-meter sprint. But she said she was informed that she would be running the 4×400-meter relay race because some team members had not taken enough antidoping tests to qualify for the event.

“I’m outraged!” she told Zerkalo.io from the airport. “After all, we came to the Olympic Games, and it is against all the rules to declare us for a distance event which we have never competed in our life. This is a complete disrespect for athletes,” she said, describing the situation as “complete chaos.”

She told Zerkalo.io that on Sunday, her coaches and a representative of the national team had come to her room and told her to pack her things. She said she was told that if she did not return, she would lose her position on the national team, be deprived of work and face “possibly other consequences.” She said she was told that the decision was not made by the athletic federation or the Ministry of Sports, “but at a higher level.”

“They said I need to be eliminated from the Olympics and returned home because I interfere with the team’s performance,” she told Zerkalo.io.

Belarus was convulsed by protests following last August’s disputed presidential elections. Since then, President Lukashenko has indicated he will not brook any dissent, jailing opposition politicians, critics, journalists and a number of athletes who signed a petition in October condemning his government’s use of violence, according to the Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation.