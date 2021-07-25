Home SPORTS Olympic medal count: Table of medals so far at Tokyo 2020
SPORTS

Olympic medal count: Table of medals so far at Tokyo 2020

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
olympic-medal-count:-table-of-medals-so-far-at-tokyo-2020

China are leading the medal table at the Toyko Olympics after dominant performances in the weightlifting and shooting competitions.

They are closely followed by hosts Japan, though, who picked up three golds in the judo, and the United States, who have already won six medals so far in swimming events.

Great Britain got their medal haul started on Sunday as Bradly Sinden fell agonisingly short of gold in the men’s taekwondo final, while Chelsie Giles won bronze in the women’s judo.

Ahmed Hafnaoui became just the fourth gold medallist in Tunisia’s history on Sunday as the inexperienced 18-year-old pulled off a stunning upset in the 400 metres freestyle.

Here is the medal table in full after day two of the Olympics:

Rank

Country

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

1

China

6

1

4

11

2

Japan

5

1

6

3

United States

4

2

4

10

4

Korea

2

3

5

5

ROC

1

4

2

7

6

Italy

1

1

3

5

7

Australia

1

1

1

3

7

France

1

1

1

3

9

Hungary

1

1

2

9

Tunisia

1

1

2

11

Austria

1

1

11

Ecuador

1

1

11

Iran

1

1

11

Kosovo

1

1

11

Thailand

1

1

11

Uzbekistan

1

1

17

Canada

2

2

17

Netherlands

2

2

19

Brazil

1

1

2

19

Chinese Taipei

1

1

2

19

Great Britain

1

1

2

19

Indonesia

1

1

2

19

Serbia

1

1

2

24

Belgium

1

1

24

Bulgaria

1

1

24

Colombia

1

1

24

Georgia

1

1

24

India

1

1

24

Romania

1

1

24

Spain

1

1

31

Germany

2

2

31

Kazakhstan

2

2

31

Turkey

2

2

31

Ukraine

2

2

35

Estonia

1

1

35

Israel

1

1

35

Mexico

1

1

35

Mongolia

1

1

35

Slovenia

1

1

35

Switzerland

1

1
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

NOTES: Donovan Edwards Will Play ‘Day One’ …...

Notre Dame’s Top 25 Most Important Players, No....

BeaversEdge Top 25 for 2021: No. 4 Nathan...

Record-equalling Minjee Lee wins first major at Evian...

The U.S. can’t win gold with KD playing...

How the Anthony Miller trade impacts wide receiver...

Winners and losers from the 2021 NHL draft...

ICYMI: Miguel Angel Jimenez makes albatross at Senior...

How much money does Aaron Rodgers want? (A...

Panic as Man United star set to miss...

Leave a Reply