olympic-greats-call-on-ioc-to-allow-podium-protests

(CNN) Over 150 athletes, sports organizations, human rights and social justice experts have signed an open letter calling on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to allow athletes the “fundamental human right” to protest, including at the podium.

As the Tokyo Games open, the signatories — including US hammer thrower Gwen Berry as well as 1968 medalists Tommie Smith and John Carlos, who famously raised gloved fists on the podium — have urged the IOC to “refrain” from sanctioning athletes who demonstrate.

The letter calls for the removal of the IOC’s Rule 50 ban, which prohibits athletes from protesting at Olympic sites.

Following a ten month review of the rule that concluded in April, the body decided to uphold it, but in July added an amendment allowing athletes to express their views in mixed zones, press conferences and during interviews, as well as prior to the start of competition.

The IOC has said the rule aims to ensure that the focus at the Olympic Games remains on athletes’ performances.