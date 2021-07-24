Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: This official video game is free to play this weekend – Times of India

The official video game of the ongoing

Olympics

has arrived and has been made free to play for this weekend on Steam and

Xbox

Gold subscribers. The game is free to play for this weekend only and will revert to its original price of Rs 2,999 after July 26, 2021. The game is developed by Sega, with Sonic the Hedgehog being one of its mascots.

The game allows you to be a part of 18 sporting events like Tennis, Football, the 100m sprint, Basketball, Boxing, etc. and gives you a chance to go for gold. The game lets you design your dream Olympic athlete. You can choose from 50 costume options for your hero which include traditional kits and even pirate costumes and game mascots like Sonic the Hedgehog.

The Olympics were going to be held in 2020 only but the coronavirus forced Japan to delay it by another year. The scare of Covid-19 is not over yet but Japan has decided to go with the event this year nevertheless. Japan is a gaming-savvy nation and a video game celebrating the hosting of one of the most important sporting events in the world is nothing out of ordinary.

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: What your PC needs to play

The minimum system requirements to play the game on PC are a 64-bit Windows 10 OS, an Intel Core i5-2300 or AMD FX-4350 processor, 4 GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTS 450 (1 GB) or AMD Radeon HD 5770 (1 GB) graphics card, DirectX 11 and 15 GB available space. However, to make sure that the game runs smoothly, the recommended system requirements call for having an Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD FX-8350 processor, 6GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 (2 GB) or AMD Radeon HD 7870 (2 GB) graphics card.

