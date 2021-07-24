olympic-events-to-watch-this-weekend

The best photos from the Tokyo Olympics Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka lights the Olympic cauldron at the end of the opening ceremony on Friday, July 23.

An overhead view of Osaka lighting the cauldron. The cauldron was designed in the shape of a cherry blossom.

Fireworks go off after Osaka lit the Olympic cauldron.

Seiko Hashimoto, president of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, makes a speech during the opening ceremony. At left is Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee.

The Olympic flag is raised near the end of Friday's opening ceremony.

Live performers pose as the triathlon pictogram during the opening ceremony. There are 50 sports taking place this year in the Tokyo Olympics, and all of their pictograms were acted out by the performers.

The Olympic flag is carried toward the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony.

Japanese jazz composer Hiromi Uehara plays the piano during the opening ceremony.

People carry the Olympic flag at the ceremony.

Japan's Emperor Naruhito delivers a speech and formally opens the Olympic Games on Friday.

During one portion of the opening ceremony, there were 1,800 drones flying over the stadium to form a globe in the night sky. As the glowing drones soared over the stadium, performers sang "Imagine" by John Lennon.

Athletes from the United States march during the customary parade of nations.

Members of the Refugee Olympic Team march during the parade of nations.

Athletes from Team Norway take part in the parade of nations.

Athletes from various nations sit during the opening ceremony.

The Olympic teams from every country watch performers on stage.

Members of Hong Kong's delegation pose for a selfie during the opening ceremony.

US athletes hold an American flag during the parade of nations.

Russian athletes pose for a photo during the opening ceremony.

Athletes from all nations gather inside the stadium after the parade of nations.

Tongan flag-bearer Pita Taufatofua made headlines for going shirtless at the 2016 and 2020 opening ceremonies, and he was at it again in Tokyo. He will be competing in taekwondo.

Team Kazakhstan walks out for the parade of nations.

French athletes march during the opening ceremony.

A member of Egypt's delegation enters the stadium during the parade of nations.

British flag-bearers Hannah Mills and Mohamed Sbihi lead out the team during the opening ceremony's parade of nations. Sbihi, a rower, made history as Great Britain's first Muslim flag-bearer.

Greece's athletes march into the stadium to kick off the parade of nations.

Dancers take part in the start of the opening ceremony.

People perform during the opening ceremony.

The Japanese flag is carried during the opening ceremony. After the Japanese National Anthem was sung, a moment of silence was called to remember the global victims of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Performers take part in the opening ceremony.

A performer acts during the opening ceremony.

Jill Biden, the first lady of the United States, takes part in a moment of silence during the opening ceremony.

The start of the ceremony reflected the isolated training that many athletes had to do during the pandemic.

A lone performer is seen during the start of the opening ceremony.

Fireworks explode over the stadium as the opening ceremony got underway.

A volunteer is seen in the mostly empty stadium on Friday. Organizers said only 950 VIPs would be present in a stadium that can seat nearly 70,000 people.