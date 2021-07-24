olympic-athletes-struggle-with-‘brutal’-weather

Novak Djokovic says current weather conditions in Tokyo are “brutal”
From CNN’s Matias Grez
Novak Djokovic made light work of opponent Hugo Dellien in the opening round of the men’s singles at Tokyo 2020, beating the Bolivian 6-2 6-2.
However, it was a more grueling afternoon than the scoreline suggested, with the players having to contend with soaring temperatures and stifling humidity.
CNN’s weather team said temperatures on Saturday climbed to near 34°C (93°F) across the greater Tokyo region, with “oppressive” humidity levels above 80%.
“Very tough,” Djokovic said of the conditions. “Today, from also speaking to the other players, it was the hottest day so far.
“Humidity is brutal, because it’s very hot and also very humid, so the hard courts absorb the heat, and it stays trapped in there. Not much wind, not much breeze.
“Maybe other days there was a bit more wind, which helped refresh and cool down, but not much today, so it was challenging definitely, but I’m pleased to overcome the first hurdle.
“I was solid on the court, can always do better, but first match I’m satisfied.”
Djokovic, who recently claimed his 20th grand slam title with victory at Wimbledon, is aiming to become the first man in history to achieve the ‘Golden Slam,’ winning all four grand slams and Olympic gold in the same year.
Earlier on Saturday, world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev had suggested the tennis matches be scheduled later in the evening to allow players to compete in cooler conditions.
“I agree with him 100%,” Djokovic said. “I actually asked as well. My team captain Viktor Troicki was speaking to the referee a couple of times. To be honest, I don’t understand why they don’t start matches at, say, 3pm.
“I’ve heard for tennis there is some kind of curfew they have to finish at midnight, but if that’s the case, I’ve just finished the last match and it’s not even 5pm, we still have 7 hours to play.
“They have lights on all the courts, they’re going to make life much easier for all of us tennis players, I just don’t understand why they don’t move it.
“It’s actually for the TV broadcasters even better, because the later you play, the better it is for the United States and the time zones in Europe.
“I don’t know, maybe ITF (International Tennis Federation) can give you a better answer to why they chose to be played in the middle of the day. I doubt they will change the decision, but we’re hoping that they will.”
Hosts Japan win first medal at 2020 Tokyo Olympics
By CNN’s Wayne Sterling
Judoka Funa Tonaki won Japan’s first medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when she took silver in the women’s -48kg judo.
Tonaki lost in the final to Kosovo’s Distria Krasniqi, who won gold.
Bronze went to Ukraine’s Daria Bilodid and Urantsetseg Munkhbat of Mongolia.
British pole vaulter tells CNN he had to have tooth removed after training accident
From CNN’s John Sinnott
CNN Sports has been in touch with British athlete Harry Coppell to find out how he’s doing after a pole vault bar landed on his front teeth while he was training on Wednesday.
In a Twitter thread, Coppell posted video and pictures of what had happened to him.
Given how painful the accident looked, the British pole vaulter sounded in remarkably good spirits on Saturday, telling CNN: “I was lucky that I got to see a few of the dentists in the Olympic village.
“Unfortunately, [they] had to remove one of my teeth because it was fractured near the root but [I] should have some type of retainer in for the comp!”
Athletes under pressure as they contend with “spiking temperatures” and “oppressive’ humidity”
From CNN’s John Sinnott
There’s the pressure of competition, but at Tokyo 2020 the athletes are also having to contend with another challenge — intense heat and humidity.
“Temperatures have spiked today (Saturday) to near 34°C (93°F) across the greater Tokyo region,” according to CNN’s weather team.
“This combined with oppressive humidity levels above 80% puts a strain on the human body as it exerts itself in outdoor competition. When humidity levels are high, your body can’t properly cool itself and over-heating can easily occur.”
Richard Carapaz won Ecuador’s first gold medal of the Tokyo Games in the 234-kilometer men’s cycling road race in brutally hot conditions.
Meanwhile, Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev cooled himself down with a mobile air conditioner during his Tokyo 2020 tennis match at the Ariake Tennis Park.
After he beat Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik 6-4 7-6 in the men’s singles first round, Medvedev described the conditions as “some of the worst (heat) I’ve ever had.”
On Friday, Olympic Russian Archer Svetlana Gomboeva Gomboeva fainted during the Olympic archery qualification tournament, Russian state news agency TASS reported.
“With Sveta everything is normal. She was seen by doctors, they gave ger to drink water. They said it was a normal sunstroke, she needs to go home and sleep,” the Russia Olympic said in a statement Friday.
“She has already been released, now we all together are returning to the Olympic Village. Sveta is with us, she is feeling well. So she will be part of the competing team,” the statement added.
Spectators gather to watch Olympic event in one of Japan’s rare public viewing sites
From CNN’s Emiko Jozuka, Blake Essig and Daishi Kusunoki in Oyama city, Shizuoka prefecture, Japan
Five hundred excited spectators gathered Saturday at one of Japan’s rare public viewing sites in Shizuoka prefecture to watch the men’s road cycling race.
“Tokyo was chosen to host the Olympics. Even though the Games were delayed a year and are being held in very tough circumstances without spectators, as a Japanese person I feel proud the Games are happening,” Joji Matsubara, a Shizuoka resident and local spectator, told CNN.
Matsubara, who said he was lucky to get a ticket to the public viewing event, out of 2,000 other applicants, said he had been looking forward to watching the road race.
The race sees athletes begin at Tokyo’s Musashinonomori Park, cycle through Kanagawa and Yamanashi prefectures and make their way to the finish line on the Fuji International Speedway in Oyama in Shizuoka prefecture, which is around 2 hours from Tokyo.
The Fuji Speedway is allowing 10,000 ticket holders to witness the last leg of the road race in a venue that usually seats more than 20,000 people.
The public viewing site in Oyama city allows spectators to watch the road cycling race on a screen, enjoy a small bouldering wall and is one of the few events open to the public in Japan.
Currently, spectators will be able to attend less than 12% of Olympic venues during the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games.
Just five of the 42 total Olympic venues across Japan will be open to fans. Tokyo is home to 25 of the venues, with the rest in seven prefectures.
Tokyo venues and four prefectures — Chiba, Kanagawa, Saitama and Fukushima — will not have spectators at Olympic competition venues.
Miyagi, Ibaraki and Shizuoka prefectures with a total of five venues can be filled to 50% of capacity with a maximum of 10,000 spectators.
In Shizuoka prefecture, only three locations are organizing public viewing sites for the road cycling race.
“We had wanted to invite more people to see Shizuoka and see the road race, but we had to turn down many applicants due to the pandemic and keep this a very local event,” Rie Watanabe, an official from Oyama in Shizuoka prefecture, told CNN.
Ecuador’s Richard Carapaz wins gold in thrilling men’s road race
From CNN’s Matias Grez
Richard Carapaz won Ecuador’s first gold medal of the Tokyo Games with a brilliant ride in the men’s cycling road race.
The 28-year-old broke away in the final 10 kilometers on a brutally hot afternoon to drop the remaining challengers and earn only the second gold medal in Ecuador’s history.
Saturday’s race saw Carapaz, who finished in third place at the 2021 Tour de France, turn the tables on Pogacar, who came into this race as a big favorite after clinching his second Tour title less than a week ago.
The riders not only had to content with the sweltering heat, but also a grueling final climb up the Mikuni Pass, where the field really began to thin out.
The ascent featured 6.5 kilometres at 10.6% gradient, before the riders had to contend with a four-kilometer section with an eye-watering average gradient of 12%.
There was a sprint finish behind Carapaz to decide the remaining two medals, with Belgium’s Wout van Aert taking silver ahead of Pogacar in third by the narrowest of margins.
Former Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas crashed out early on and never really got back into contention, eventually retiring from the race.
The Welshman suffered another crash at the recent Tour de France, resulting in him needing his dislocated shoulder to be popped back in before continuing … ouch.
Thomas tweeted after the race that he is “all good” following what he described as a “freak crash.”
Daniil Medvedev cools down with mobile air conditioner during Olympic tennis match
From CNN’s John Sinnott
Tennis star Daniil Medvedev resorted to using a mobile air conditioner during his Tokyo 2020 tennis match at the Ariake Tennis Park due to the heat and humidity he had to play in on Saturday.
“It was some of the worst (heat) I’ve ever had,” said the 25-year-old Russian after he beat Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik 6-4 7-6 in the men’s singles first round.
“I mean, there is always Cincinnati, Washington, which are really hard. Actually, where I live, in Cannes, the summer can be really hard, I’m not gonna lie,” added Medvedev.
“But you have to play, that’s the Olympics, you go for the medal. You’re not here to cry about the heat. It was really tough for both of us. We talked about this after the match on the court. It was unbelievably hot. But you need to get through it.”
Medvedev went on to suggest organizers might want to consider scheduling matches later in the day.
“Like they do in Mexico, the matches maybe should start at six (pm) because the heat actually gets much, much lighter,” said Medvedev. “We all try to practise at six.
“The fact that we have only one minute between changeovers is a joke. If you ask, let’s say 200 tennis players that are here, I think 195 will tell you that one minute is a joke. It should be 1:30.”
Pole vaulter’s teeth “all messed up” after training accident
From CNN’s John Sinnott
Training for an Olympic event is a tough business. It takes hours, days, years of dedication to reach the top of your game as you look to enter the Games in peak condition.
You also look to cover every eventuality … but a pole vault bar landing on your front teeth during training just days before you compete probably wasn’t an eventuality Harry Coppell had ever envisaged having to contend with.
Coppell will be up against world record holder Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis in the pole vault, which starts on July 31.
The Briton is putting a brave face on the accident.
Ouch …
The dental repair work looks quite an extensive job …
China wins another gold medal, this time in women’s weightlifting 49kg
From CNN’s Jill Martin
China has a second gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, with Hou Zhihui winning the women’s weightlifting 49kg final with an Olympic record total of 210 kilograms.
Hou also holds the world record that she set in April.
On Saturday, she set the Olympic record in the snatch round with 94kg and in the clean and jerk she set an Olympic record with 116kg.
These weight categories are new at the Olympic Games, meaning that the top result in each event is an Olympic record.
Silver went to Chanu Saikhom Mirabai of India and Windy Cantika Aisah of Indonesia took bronze.