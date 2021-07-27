Olympian Kelly Claes Is Playing Spider-Man On PS5 During Her Downtime – Screen Rant

United States beach volleyball player Kelly Claes recently revealed that she is spending her downtime during the Tokyo Olympics playing Marvel’s Spider-Man on PlayStation 5. Originally released for the PlayStation 4, Insomniac’s superhero title received a substantial upgrade with the debut of Sony’s current-gen system that became part of the console launch title Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

After being delayed for a year due to COVID-19, the Tokyo Olympics are finally underway, but it is not all competition all the time for the many athletes currently gathered in Japan. There is a lot of downtime for the competitors as they wait for their scheduled events to take place, but unlike previous years there are far fewer things to do as the host country still has strict pandemic protocols in place in an effort to make the games as safe as possible. With limited options at their disposal, the Olympians need to find other ways to occupy themselves, and as it turns out one of them is video games.

During a post-match interview, United States volleyball player Kelly Claes mentioned that she is playing Marvel’s Spider-Man after the interviewer encouraged her to “keep enjoying that PlayStation” he had been hearing about. Claes replied by saying “Spider-Man all day” while her beach volleyball partner, Sarah Sponcil, jokingly remarked that she does not get a chance to play. The clip from the interview was posted to Twitter by Aaron Jason Espinoza.

In September, Marvel’s Spider-Man will turn three years old, but it is already considered by many to be a classic for the PS4. Spider-Man: Miles Morales, meanwhile, is still under a year old, but that has not stopped speculation for when a potential sequel to the original title might be announced. Even though Miles Morales was a follow-up to the 2018 Insomniac game, there has been debate amongst some fans if the title is really a “full game” due to its significantly shorter length when compared to the original. Nadji Jeter, the actor who plays Miles Morales in both games, recently added the sequel speculation after posting a selfie in a mo-cap suit.

It is always intriguing to learn what celebrities and famous athletes use for their own entertainment during their free time. Olympians certainly fit the mold of larger-than-life figures as they are literally the best in the world at what they do and finding out that one is playing Marvel’s Spider-Man makes them all feel more relatable. The only question now is will Kelly Claes complete the video game before the Olympic games reach their conclusion?

