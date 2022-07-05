Home ENTERTAINMENT Olu Jacobs shares new photo ahead of his 80th birthday celebration
Olu Jacobs shares new photo ahead of his 80th birthday celebration

by News
Legendary Nollywood actor, Olu Jacobs has taken to his social media page to share a new photo of himself ahead of his 80th birthday celebration.

The veteran movie star will turn 80 on Monday, July 11, and shared a poster photo to toast to his new age.

See the picture below,

Olu Jacobs shares

Nigerians have now taken to social media to celebrate the Nollywood star who made their childhood memorable with the gallant roles he played in movies, with some already wishing him a happy birthday.

Read some wishes below,

@AmekoEtim wrote,

“A toast to a legendary nollywood actor, #OluJacobs.

Happy Birthday 🎉.


I enjoyed seeing the movies you’ve featured. You’re always classic.

80years is grace.


God is awesome.”

@phillip_george wrote,

“Celebrating Pa Olu Jacobs at 80 years!


Happy birthday baba. #Respects.”

@owosenisamuel wrote,

“Happy birthday to one of the Nollywood legend

Olu Jacobs.

Wishing you the best in good health and wealth”

Happy birthday in advance to the living legend!!

A while ago, his wife, Joke Silva, opened up for the first time about his health condition.

Speaking in a recent interview with Chude Jidonwo, the award-winning thespian disclosed that Olu Jacobs has dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB).

According to her, it’s been going on for a couple of years but this is the first time she’s speaking about it publicly. Read here

