olowu-of-kuta-visits-chief-of-army-staff-in-abuja

Olowu of Kuta, Oba Ahmed Oyelude Tegbosun III, paid the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, a courtesy visit at the Army Headquarters in Abuja on Friday.

During the visit, the COAS lauded traditional rulers in the country for their fatherly role and rising above primordial sentiments on matters affecting national security and the corporate existence of Nigeria.

Lt General Yahaya singled out the consistent efforts of the Olowu of the Kuta Kingdom in supporting the military and security forces in the country and said that his efforts of building bridges of understanding among Nigerians are worthy of emulation

The COAS renewed his commitment to the country’s armed forces to sustain the peaceful co-existence of Nigerians irrespective of ethnic, religious, cultural and political differences.