Olofmeister: The CSGO legend who refuses to quit – Dexerto

by Bioreports
CS:GO

Published: 24/Jul/2021 5:21




by Alex Tsiaoussidis


The CSGO Legend Who REFUSES TO QUIT!
Dexerto

Olof ‘Olofmeister’ Kajbjer Gustafsson is the CS:GO legend who refuses to quit. He’s taken on a new role at FaZe Clan, and his stellar performances at IEM Cologne 2021 have gotten people talking once again.

Olofmeister’s three-year stint Fnatic saw him win two majors, multiple international tournaments, and get named the best CS:GO player in the world in 2015 — which saw him achieve legend status in the community.

Now, despite being on and off the FaZe Clan roster due to various issues, he was back to his best at IEM Cologne 2021 and synergized perfectly with the rest of his squad to earn a top-four finish.

Discover More: S1mple is “Better Than ZywOo!” | Richard Lewis Reacts

