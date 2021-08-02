Nigerian Afro pop entertainer, Olofin Sniper has advised his fans to stop comparing him with Small Doctor.

He stated that he is not only a musician but an all round entertainer, adding that he has since stated his growing ambition to become one of the biggest in the business.

Following the release of his song titled Obo Erofo, fans, critics and pundits have been reacting differently on the controversial hit song. One of the most reoccurring evaluation is the artiste style being compared to that of the prominent Nigeria musician, Small Doctor.

Many fans now tag Olofin Sniper as the next Small Doctor.

The afro pop entertainer, Olofin Sniper said; “Although I have nothing but love and respect for the super star Small Doctor, but I feel the comparison is disrespectful to me and my career as I have worked very hard to get where I am today. I am Olofin Sniper, the greatest entertainer in Africa.

Agabado is the sniper’s current hit, and it is available on music stores and download platform. With thousands of streams, the song is definitely drawing a lot of attention.