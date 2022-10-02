Olivier Giroud makes France history to close on Thierry Henry’s all-time record

Olivier Giroud made fresh international history this evening, en route to guiding France to victory over Austria.

Didier Deshcamps’ troops were back in action a short time ago.

Stepping up preparations for the defence of their World Cup crown this winter, Les Bleus welcomed Austria to the Stade de France, desperate for a return to winning ways.

France’s last four Nations League outings had seen them scrape together just a pair of points, leaving them sitting dead bottom of the League A Group 1 table.

When all was said and done on Thursday, though, Les Bleus, at last, got their form back on track.

This came as goals on the part of Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud, within a ten-minute spell early in the 2nd-half, guided the evening’s hosts to a 2-0 triumph.

And, as alluded to above, on the back of the action in France’s capital coming to a close, it has been revealed that one member of Deschamps’ ranks in particular enjoyed a history-making 90 minutes.

The player in question? Olivier Giroud.

As per statisticians Opta, in finding the net against Austria, hitman Giroud became the oldest goalscorer in the history of the French national team, at 35 years and 357 days old:

35y & 357d – Thanks to his goal against Austria, Olivier Giroud becomes tonight, at 35 years and 357 days, the oldest French team goalscorer, overtaking Roger Marche (35 years and 287 days in December 1959 against Spain). Soldier. #FRAAUT pic.twitter.com/EayAAVuoLj

— OptaJean (@OptaJean) September 22, 2022

Not only that, but the AC Milan standout also moved to within two goals of Thierry Henry’s all-time Les Blues goalscoring record:

