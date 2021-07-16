olivia-rodrigo-stops-by-the-white-house-press-briefing

On Wednesday, pop star Olivia Rodrigo made a brief appearance at the beginning of the White House press briefing. She was at the White House to meet with President Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci and encourage young people to get vaccinated.

Video Transcript

JEN PSAKI: Great. So I have a special guest with me today. Joining us in the briefing room is actress and multi-platinum recording singer/songwriter Olivia Rodrigo, who traversed red lights and stop signs to see us. If you know her music, you’ll get that dad jokes there.

And we just want to thank you for using your platform and your voice for elevating the important issue of young people getting vaccinated. She’s here today to meet with the president and Dr. Fauci later this afternoon. But she agreed to come say a quick hello to all of you first. With that, I’ll turn it over to you, Olivia.

OLIVIA RODRIGO: Hi. First, I want to say I am beyond honored and humbled to be here today to help spread the message about the importance of youth vaccination. I’m in awe of the work President Biden and Dr. Fauci have done and was happy to help lend my support to this important initiative. It’s important to have conversations with friends and family members, encouraging all communities to get vaccinated and actually get to a vaccination site, which you can do more easily than ever before, given how many sites we have and how easy it is to find them at vaccines.gov.

Thank you, Jen, for having me today. And thank you all for helping share this important message. I so appreciate it. Thank you.