Olivia Rodrigo Shares New Concert Film, ‘Sour Prom’ – uDiscover Music

Olivia Rodrigo has shared a prom-themed concert film in support of her debut album, Sour. Appropriately titled Sour Prom, the film premiered as a livestream on Rodrigo’s official YouTube channel last night (June 29) at 11:30pm US eastern time (4:30am June 30 BST). You can watch it below.

Described in a press release as “the ultimate alternative prom experience”, Sour Prom features a full live set by Rodrigo performing select cuts from Sour.

Rodrigo also hosted a pre-premiere party 30 minutes prior to the film’s stream, answering questions from fans and sharing behind-the-scenes stories about the film.

Sour was released back in May through Polydor/Geffen, and featured the singles “Drivers License”, “Déjà vu” and “Good 4 U”.

Typical of the response to the record, the NME dubbed the album “an almost-masterpiece that’s equal parts confident, cool and exhilaratingly real”, calling Rodrigo “[an artist] we’ll be living with for years to come”.

“Driver’s License” was an immediate hit upon its release in January, going viral on TikTok, earning praise from Taylor Swift and spurring covers by jxdn and Travis Barker, Yungblud and Kelly Clarkson (and a cover of “Jealousy, Jealousy” by Brie Larson).

In addition, Rodrigo has performed a slew of Sour singles on late night television, such as Fallon and SNL, as well as for the Grammy Museum.

She told NME that the response to her breakout track was “absolutely surreal”, and that “all the recognition the song has got is beyond [her] wildest dreams”.

Elsewhere, Rodrigo continues to dominate in the UK, where she has reclaimed the chart double. The U.S. teen phenomenon’s Sour, released by Geffen, returned to No. 1 on the Official UK Albums Chart for a third week, while her hit single, “Good 4 U” has entered a fifth week atop the Official UK Singles Chart. The success of both the hit single and its parent album are powered by streams.

