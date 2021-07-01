Olivia Rodrigo reportedly dating producer Adam Faze, fans concerned over the age gap between the two – Sportskeeda

Olivia Rodrigo was recently seen attending a movie premiere with an alleged new partner. The internet was shocked after finding out the age gap between them.

18-year-old actress and singer Olivia Rodrigo is best known for her character Nini Salazar-Roberts in Disney’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. She made her first debut in the music industry with her international-hit single “Driver’s License”, then released her album “Sour” not long after.

Also read: Daniel Preda exposes Gabbie Hanna for behavior on “Escape the Night,” claims she’s “full of lies, manipulation, and delusions”

Olivia Rodrigo spotted with new fling

On Wednesday afternoon, a TikTok featuring Olivia Rodrigo, Charli D’Amelio, Jacob Elordi, and other celebrities at Six Flags went viral.

Many attended a party for the new movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy”, which was being held at the theme park.

The video quickly showed a glimpse of the singer talking to Charli D’Amelio, then immediately cut to the former standing in line with a mysterious man’s arms wrapped around her waist.

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: Some are speculating Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze may be dating after they were seen together briefly in this viral TikTok. pic.twitter.com/i0qwQlkS67 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 30, 2021

The internet went into a frenzy as it seemed that Olivia was officially telling the world she was no longer single.

The man behind her was reportedly Adam Faze, a not-so-well-known producer and director. The video surfaced hours after Olivia Rodrigo released a music video for her album called “Sour Prom”.

Also read: “We are working tirelessly”: Social Gloves responds to claims from Josh Richards, Vinnie Hacker, and Fouseytube who claim they haven’t been paid for the “YouTubers Vs TikTokers” boxing event

Fans show concern over Adam Faze’s real age

As much as people were happy to hear Olivia had found a new partner, especially after her heart-wrenching music tribute allegedly referencing Joshua Bassett, many were also concerned over Adam’s age.

The TikTok that featured the two was taken slightly in the dark. However, Twitter users noticed that the producer looked a lot older than the 18-year-old.

Some even called him out for being a “clout chaser” trying to garner success off of Olivia.

Fans also began to argue over Adam Faze’s real age, as reports have claimed he was either 20, 24, or 26.

now how old is adam faze — vi 🛩 (@queenieviIlaluz) July 1, 2021

everything i’ve seen says adam faze is only 20 so why are y’all freaking out can y’all leave olivia alone she is allowed to date lmao — syd 💜💜💜 (taylor’s version) (@noitsydney) June 30, 2021

Miss rodrigo is apparently dating 24 yr old adam faze — jade (@tsholyground) June 30, 2021

olivia and a producer named adam faze are rumored to be dating but he is 24 and she is 18 which is weird ngl — scarlett ミ☆ (@livscardigans) June 30, 2021

olivia rodrigo (freshly 18) is either dating or having some kind of thing with adam faze a 24 year old guy who’s known her since she was like 13 — ty (@lesrallizesd) June 30, 2021

Some even claimed that he was homophobic. Given that he has recently privated his social media accounts, many assumed he was doing some account clean up in able to not get caught.

Adam faze his ig is private but he is 24 and homophobic 🥲 — 🍸🕯🌄🔮💞 (@vintage2000s) June 30, 2021

adam faze sleep with one eye open tonight. — av’s kitten (@finnsabers) June 30, 2021

i’m so lost why is everyone saying adam faze is 24 but google saying he’s 20 ? — ًnafisa (@GOOD4BRlNA) June 30, 2021

ADAM FAZE IS 24/25… OLIVIA SWEETIE RUNNNN — Eureka (@erika1_2) June 30, 2021

Many fans are concerned for Olivia Rodrigo, especially since Adam has allegedly known Olivia since she was 13.

Also read: “It’s not anyone’s problem but my own”: Trisha Paytas apologizes to Ethan Klein amidst Frenemies drama

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.



