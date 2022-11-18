Olivia Bowen shares glimpse of adorable ‘project playroom’ for son Abel

Now that sun-soaked days outdoors are well and truly a thing of the past, Alex and Olivia Bowen have been busy giving their £1 million Essex mansion a makeover in a bid to make it as homely as possible.

Having recently given their sprawling hallway a sprinkling of Christmas magic by filling it with Christmas trees and green garlands, the doting parents have now turned their attention to giving their son’s playroom a facelift.

Taking to the couple’s home Instagram account The Bowen Home to reveal the exciting update, 28 year old Olivia announced that she was currently in the middle of “project playroom”.

Alex and Olivia Bowen have been busy giving their £1 million Essex mansion a makeover

Sharing a clip from inside the room on Instagram Stories, Olivia gave her followers a glimpse inside the space and showed off a media wall that was in the process of being built.

Despite yet being finished, the media wall featured a series of shelves which were arranged around a small built-in fire that could change colours.

Above the modern fireplace, there appeared to be room for a TV, ideal for keeping baby Abel entertained.

Olivia revealed that baby Abel’s playroom was the latest project

“We’ve been getting there on project playroom too! So excited to update you on this!,” wrote Olivia.

“The new media wall is in just look at the fire [emojis] @tsbespokeltd did an amazing job I can’t wait to show you it finished! Just waiting for the plaster to dry so I can paint it.”

In addition to providing fans with a glimpse of the playroom, Olivia let them know of her future plans for the room and explained that she’d order a white run which featured a series of rainbow abstract shapes.

Olivia previously revealed that Abel’s nursery had a neutral safari theme

Meanwhile in another snap, the doting mum said she was thinking of buying a cream soft play area that craftily doubled up as a children’s sofa.

While the parents may be busy turning Abel’s playroom into a rainbow themed space, the little tot currently calls a safari themed nursery his home.

Inside, the couple have opted for a beige and cream colour scheme and have decorated the area with wood flooring, light walls as well as a gorgeous animal mural that features illustrations of giraffes and palm trees.

The nursery features lots of beige and white tones and has various animal references throughout the room

In keeping with this wildlife theme, the ceiling is decorated to look like the sky and boasts similar illustrations of birds, butterflies and clouds.

Various wildlife references can be found in other places throughout the room, including on one wall which features a mini elephant shaped bookshelf, with similar designs costing around £320.

The pair also splashed out on a giant giraffe toy to amp up the jungle atmosphere, with the fun piece coming in at £300.

