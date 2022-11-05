Olivia Attwood’s huge fortune from huge Cheshire mansion to Instagram success

Appearing on Love Island back in 2017, Olivia Attwood shot to fame thanks to her hilarious one liners, no nonsense attitude and ability to make “the ick” a part of everyday conversation.

And since her time on the hit ITV show, the 31 year old’s career has gone from strength to strength and the former Islander has secured everything from lucrative brand deals to even more reality TV appearances.

Most recently, it was unveiled that Olivia would be heading into the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle alongside the likes of Matt Hancock, Mike Tindall and Boy George.

So, as she embarks on the latest chapter of her career, let’s take a peek at the TV personality’s huge fortune…

After departing from the Love Island villa in third place, Olivia signed a brand deal with online fashion retailer In The Style and launched an ‘Olivia Loves’ edit just months after leaving the show.

Announcing the news, she wrote on Instagram: “Ahhhh so excited to tell you all… I’m officially a new @inthestyleuk babe!

“It’s something I’m really proud of because before #loveisland I used to shop with them all the time so to now be an ambassador is such a dream.”

Then, in June 2021, Olivia launched a collection with I Saw It First in what The Sun alleges was a £500,000 deal.

But besides deals with other brands, Olivia also launched the luxury contemporary clothing brand Foolish in November 2021.

Away from the world of fashion, Olivia has found success when it comes to TV presenting and has presented segments on shows including ITV’s This Morning.

Most recently, the star investigated the concept of OnlyFans in her documentary series Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich and saw individuals use the adult website to earn hefty sums of cash.

During a question and answer session on Instagram last month, the reality TV personality was asked by one fan if she was thinking of doing any more documentaries in the near future.

Replying to the question, she wrote: “Yep…. I think at last count we have three in the works… My feet aren’t going to touch the floor this year, and I couldn’t be more grateful or excited.”

She added: “They will be on air in early 2023.”

And with 1.9 million followers on Instagram alone, Olivia has found success on the social media site and has worked with brands including Malibu, Baylis and Harding and McDonalds.

Olivia reportedly has a net worth of £1.2 million and now lives in a sprawling Cheshire mansion with her partner Bradley

As a result of her various endeavours, the former Love Islander has a reported net worth of £1.2 million, with Entertainment Daily claiming that she could earn more than £2,500 per sponsored Instagram post.

Thanks to this income, Olivia has been able to move into a stunning Cheshire mansion alongside her professional footballer fiancé Bradley Dant.

Having set up a dedicated Instagram account to showcase the home, Olivia has given fans a peek inside the sprawling property which features a lavish walk-in wardrobe, stunning outdoor seating area and sculptures by Leblon Delienne.

