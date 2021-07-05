Oliver Stone’s ‘JFK Revisited’ Doc Sells Widely For Altitude Ahead Of Cannes Premiere – Deadline

Altitude Film Sales has closed a selection of international territory deals on JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass, Oliver Stone’s new documentary that re-examines the assassination of John F Kennedy some 30 years after the release of Stone’s Kevin Costner-starring thriller JFK.

The company screened a sales promo at the recent pre-Cannes screenings event and has now locked deals for Australia & New Zealand (streaming platform DocPlay, a subsidiary of Madman Entertainment), Spain (A Contracorriente Films), Italy (I Wonder Pictures), Scandinavia (Nonstop Entertainment), Poland (Monolith) and Ex-Yugoslavia (Blitz). Altitude will release in the UK and Ireland in late 2021.

The film is set to have its world premiere in the Cannes Film Festival’s new Cannes Premiere section on July 12. The pic has not screened to U.S. buyers yet so that deal could get done later in the fest.

In JFK Revisited, Stone re-examines the JFK case using now-de-classified documents and expert testimony. Whoopi Goldberg and Donald Sutherland are also narrators.

The film is produced by Rob Wilson, and Executive Producers include Andrea Scarso, Peter Touche and Amit Pandya for Ingenious, and Angela Ceccio and Fernando Sulichin. Pic was funded by Ingenious Media and produced by Stone’s own Ixtlan Productions, and Pantagruel Productions.