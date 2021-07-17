older-couple-robbed-after-being-followed-home-from-roseville-galleria,-police-say

-
Deadline
Half Of California’s Population Moving Back To Masking Indoors In Public, Per Local Health Officials
Health officers in seven Bay Area counties have asked residents to return to masking in public as Covid-19 numbers surge across the state. On Friday afternoon, the health departments of the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Sonoma, and the City of Berkeley recommended that “everyone, regardless of vaccination […]
-
-
Associated Press Videos
NFL player Richard Sherman released after arrest
A judge ordered former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman released from jail without bail Thursday following his arrest on suspicion of trying to break in to his in-laws’ home. Sherman did not attend the hearing. (July 15)
-
The Telegraph
Half of hospitalised Covid patients develop serious complications
Half of hospitalised Covid patients develop at least one other serious health complication, a study by Sage scientists and Prof Jonathan Van Tam, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer, has found. Data from the study, which has been running since March last year, has been shared with the Government throughout the pandemic. The findings – published in The Lancet on Thursday – include information on more than 70,000 patients who were admitted to hospital in the UK during the first wave, before vaccines
-
Reuters
The Tenacious Unicorn Ranch made a transgender haven. Then the violent threats began
Penny Logue, who grew up on a farm, started the Tenacious Unicorn Ranch in Colorado in 2018. It had been two years since Logue had begun her transition and the U.S. Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ advocacy group, had just declared 2017 the deadliest documented year so far for members of the trans and gender non-conforming community, with 31 people killed. Logue says she saw that many in the LGBTQ community had nowhere to feel safe and struggled to find employment, housing, and peace of mind.
-
Associated Press
Authoritarianism advances as world battles the pandemic
Here’s some of what happened while the world was distracted by the coronavirus: Hungary banned the public depiction of homosexuality. China shut Hong Kong’s last pro-democracy newspaper. Brazil’s government extolled dictatorship.
-
Associated Press
Palestinians shaken but steadfast as PA suppresses dissent
Nearly two weeks after he was severely beaten by Palestinian security forces, Akil Awawdeh is still short of breath, still shielding his bruised chest with his hand and still haunted by the screams inside the police station. The demonstrations were sparked by the death of Nizar Banat, an outspoken critic of the PA who died shortly after being violently arrested by Palestinian security forces last month. The PA is widely seen as corrupt and increasingly authoritarian, and it has faced mounting dissent since calling off the first elections in 15 years in April.
-
GOBankingRates
50 Housing Markets That Are Turning Ugly
The U.S. housing market has been strong, and home prices have been rising steadily since 2012. However, with the pandemic housing boom and low mortgage rates, signs of weakness can appear quickly –…