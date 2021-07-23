old-woman-refuses-to-run-because-‘referee’-didn’t-say-‘1,-2,-3,-go’,-funny-video-stirs-reactions

The funny video of a woman wanting to compete with other young people on a field has stirred up much laughter

Contrary to what the woman was expecting, the ‘referee’ only said ‘1, 2, go!’, a call that confused her

In reaction, the woman with a frown on her face wondered why the call was not “1, 2, 3, go’, suggesting she was caught unawares

A very funny video shared by popular Yoruba actor and filmmaker, Ola Olaiya, has gathered massive reactions online.

In the clip, a woman set to run a race alongside young people was left behind after the race was called.

Many people found the video very funny.

Photo source: @ayoolaiya

Source: Instagram

Why not ‘1, 2, 3, go’?

Looking surprised, she was asked why she never ran with her competitors, and she answered that she was waiting for the traditional call: ‘1, 2, 3, go’.

The woman said she was not expecting “1, 2, go”. The man who she was speaking to laughed really hard.

Many people who found the article funny expressed how they felt with laughing emojis in the post’s comment section. The video has got many likes on Instagram.

Watch the video below:

Another woman competed with young people

Meanwhile, . earlier reported that a Nigerian man identified as Ekenechukwu shared a video on Instagram showing an old woman ‘sparring’ against young people in traditional Igbo dance.

In the short clip, the woman stood beside a professional dancer and ‘competed’ with him. Despite her old age, the woman’s flexibility was unmatchable.

After outdancing the young man with very fast leg moves, she went ahead and challenged another. At this point, one begins to wonder what kind of energy she possesses.

What amazed most people about the woman’s display was that she seemed really confident and in control as shown by her hand gesture.

Many people who reacted to the video online said the old woman was indeed good at what she does.

Source: .