Old Video Of Actress Empress Njamah ‘Baby Sitting’ Ada Ameh After Recording Video Saying “Ano Go Die”

One of the closest friends of the late Nollywood actress Ada Ameh is actress Empress Njamah who has been there for the late actress.Amidst the sorrow and shock, an old video of actress Empress Njamah has popped up on social media a few hours after the death of Ada Ameh was announced.

A month ago, Nollywood actress Ada Ameh recorded a video and disclosed that she was dealing with an issue that has the tendency of taking her life. According to the late Ada Ameh, the issue contributed to her failure to deliver a job which has resulted in her being sued.

After her video went viral, a lot of fans started tagging Ada’s best friend Empress Njamah to reach out since her mental health was worsening.

Empress Njamah reached out and shared a video on her page where she was pampering Ada Ameh and made her have a sound sleep.

She captioned her video, “All we can say is thanks for all your prayers, encouragement, love, sweet words, advice, calls, messages…we can only keep PRAYING…

I didn’t ignore all your tags, I have been babysitting (or should I say adult sitting😂) according to @adaameh IT IS WELL, WHO NO GO NO KNOW… it will pass

#staystrong #weloveyou #adaameh #itiswell“.

