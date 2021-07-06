Home WORLD NEWS Olathe man, dog killed in Kansas crash that also seriously injured Missouri truck driver
Olathe man, dog killed in Kansas crash that also seriously injured Missouri truck driver

An Olathe man was killed and a Missouri resident was injured in a crash Monday morning in Douglas County, Kansas, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to the wreck at about 8 a.m. at the Douglas and Johnson county border on U.S. Route 56. The driver of a van, 39-year-old David Hosch, died at the scene, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. A dog in Hosch’s van was also killed.

The driver of a semi-truck, which collided with Hosch’s van, was taken by helicopter to a hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, deputies reported. That person was identified a 66-year-old Missouri resident.

Hosch and the semi-truck driver, both of whom were wearing their seat belts, were reported to have been pinned inside their vehicles when deputies from Douglas and Johnson county arrived.

A crash investigation team with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

