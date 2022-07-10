olateju-preaches-peace-at-eid-el-kabir

The Personal Assistant to Minister of Interior, Comrade Ishola Olateju, has urged Muslim faithfuls to pray for peace in Nigeria.

Olateju, in a statement released and made available to journalists in Ilorin on Saturday, described this period as a time to reflect, imbibe the lessons of piety and sacrifice, as well as offer prayers for a better society.

He noted that, God has been faithful to Nigeria and Nigerians despite the wave of challenges facing its country, stressing the need to continue relentless supplications, for its unity and development.

“As we celebrate Eid-El-Kabir, Muslims in Nigeria should seek the face of the Almighty Allah, and pray for the country to succeed.

“We do not have another place to call our own. The continued existence of Nigeria is a priority which we have to offer steadfast prayers for. The prophecies of the doomsday predictors won’t suffice by God’s Grace. There is strength in our continued Unity and Diversity. Our challenges should not set us apart. Nigeria will overcome.

“Let us also imbibe the lessons of sacrifice, humility, piety and total submission to the will of God. It is very important as we forge ahead to another election year, which is very vital to the nation’s growth and development.”

Olateju also reiterated his commitment to the people of Igbominaland, and Kwara State in general, pledging not to waver in providing the needed socio-economic support, to his people.