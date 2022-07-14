olamide-gifts-his-2.4m-wristwatch-to-a-fan-for-singing-his-song-word-for-word-at-a-concert-(video)

Popular Nigerian music star, Olamide Adedeji recently made the night of a concert goer who sang his song word for word at the Goldberg Takeover Party.

The YBNL boss, who was one of the guest artistes at the show, gifted the young man who appears to be a staunch fan his Bay Ice wristwatch said to be worth N2.4 million.

In a video serving rounds online, Olamide paused his performance after spotting the fan singing his lyrics word for word in the audience.

The singer who was impressed by the fan, told him to come on stage to show off his talent and if he is good enough, he might sign him to his record label.

Following the fan’s performance, the iconic rapper gave the fan his Bay Ice wristwatch as a gift and the fan who was blown away knelt down to thank the rapper.

Watch below,

A while ago, Olamide granted the wish of a Twitter user whom he had previously chastised when the latter asked for a car a few months ago.

In January 2022, the fan asked the YBNL Boss to help him with a car to bolster his e-cab hailing business and he also offered to pay Olamide back if he could get the car on hire purchase.

The fan tweeted,

“Baddo I need car for my bolt business oo… even if na HP i go pay back. Make we run biz. Thanks.”.

Olamide saw the tweet and replied, “Money weh you keep for my hand… ori iya e gbaa ile.”

In an updated tweet, the young man revealed that Olamide reached out to him and surprisingly gifted him a car following his post.

Sharing photos of himself in the car, the fan wrote,

“Today am so happy because I be car owner by this post. @Olamide went out of all odds and put smile in my face. You are so special. Plus say na low key you do am. I go post am. I love you more. Thank you Boss @asakemusik manager. YBLN no go fall. Appreciation mo dun pe. Baddo you be Baba. God bless you more.”