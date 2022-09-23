Olamide, BNXN, Pheelz, Others Feature on FIFA 23 Soundtracks | See Full List

Renowned Nigerian musicians like Olamide, BNXN and Pheelz and others would be featured in the upcoming video game ‘FIFA.The Nigerian superstars joins other acts across the globe on the 2023 edition of the popular video game “FIFA”. The upcoming football simulation video game published by Electronic Arts happens to be the 30th and final installment in the FIFA series developed by EA Sports.

The game has been scheduled to be released on Friday, September 30, 2022 and the official soundtrack of the game will feature several songs from well-known artists across the globe.

ALSO: Adekunle Gold Shares Snippet To Upcoming Project With Rick Ross – LISTENSongs from acts like Olamide, Moa Moa, Moksi, Biebe, Muddy Monk, Nas, Pongo, Bad Boy Timz, Pheelz, BNXN, Nas, Central Cee, Bad Bunny, Jack Harlow, Rosalia, M.I.A, among others will be enjoyed by gamers.

MEANWHILE: Nigerian star and YBNL Nation prodigy, Ahmed Ololade Asake, better known within the showbiz circles as Asake is having a good run with his first ever studio album.

Tagged; ‘Mr. Money With The Vibe’, the 12-tracked studio album has taken the music industry by storm and has been dominating the charts worldwide since it was officially published on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

The buzzing recording and performing artiste has been all about setting new records with ‘Mr. Money With The Vibe’ as the singer has attained a new global career milestone on the billboard charts with the debut album.

The project had made its debut on the billboard 200 charts at number 66 after selling over 15,000 units, setting a new record for a debut album on the charts. Asake has recorded the highest debut for a Nigerian artist’s first album on the Billboard charts.

Asake also holds the top spots on the Apple Music Top Songs Chart Nigeria, Spotify Top Songs Daily and Weekly Charts. He’s set to begin his US tour on 22nd September 2022, with a concert in Lagos also scheduled for December 2022 as well.

