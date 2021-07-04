okta’s-ceo-is-so-concerned-about-burnout-that-he-told-employees-to-email-him-their-vacation-plans-–.

Todd McKinnon, chief executive officer and co-founder of Okta Inc., speaks during the BoxWorks 2019 Conference at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.

As CEO of a high-growth software company in San Francisco that employs 3,500 people and recently closed a $6.5 billion acquisition, Okta co-founder Todd McKinnon has plenty to worry about.

But few things these days concern him as much as employee burnout.

While the company allows for unlimited vacation, McKinnon knows how hard it can be for people to make guilt-free plans to get away and stop worrying about product updates and deliverables for a few days. That’s especially true in the Bay Area, where 16-hour days and working weekends are often the status quo.

So at a recent all-hands meeting, he told Okta employees about his plans for an upcoming family vacation in Napa as a way to try and relieve some pressure and remind them of the importance of logging off.

But he didn’t stop there.

He then asked everyone to email him with their upcoming arrangements, providing as much detail as they wished.

“I got a lot of emails,” McKinnon said in interview in late June before leaving town and unplugging. At the time, he’d received about 950 messages from employees and had made it through roughly 300 of them. “They’re still trickling in,” he said.

McKinnon read a few snippets from the notes in his inbox. One employee was going to Maui and looking forward to the Mai Tai bar. Another planned to travel around Europe. Others are just making up for lost time from the pandemic.

“It’s a lot of, ‘I’m going to see family, I haven’t seen my parents in a year,'” he said.

Across the tech industry and the broader office world, the stresses of the coronavirus and 16 months of forced remote work have added to existing work-life balance struggles. With kids in Zoom school and sports leagues shut down, parents have had to keep their kids engaged while also trying to stay productive. Younger urban workers have been cooped up in small apartments with few social outlets.