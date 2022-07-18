okowa,-obaseki-congratulate-adeleke,-hail-inec-for-sustained-reforms

Delta State Governor and vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Okowa, and Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, have congratulated Senator Ademola Adeleke on his victory in last Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State.

In a statement in Asaba, yesterday, by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, Okowa described Adeleke’s election as “the affirmation of Osun people’s will” and called on Nigerians to always stand for good leaders with the interest of the people at heart, as Osun people have just done.

The governor said the Osun electorate across the 30 council areas spoke loudly and very clearly in their affirmation of their choice of Adeleke as next governor, just as he commended a former governor of the state, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Senator Olu Alabi and other party leaders for working together in the interest of PDP and Osun people.

Okowa stated that Adeleke’s election signposted the reality of PDP’s determination to rescue Nigeria, saying “the mission has just begun.”



Okowa also lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for demonstrating true independence, as required by the laws of the country and for improving on the logistics and conduct of elections.

“The most significant aspect of this victory is the peaceful outcome of the election, as Osun people conducted themselves responsibly by ensuring that the election was devoid of violence,” he said.

He congratulated the PDP and Chairman of its National Campaign Council for the election, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State and other members of the council for their efforts that resulted in the victory, saying the brotherhood displayed by PDP governors and other party members towards the election of Adeleke was what the country needed currently to take it to greater heights next year.

In his message, Obaseki, yesterday, in a statement, said: “The people of Osun State have made their choices through the ballot, choosing the PDP and our ideals of equity, unity and progress over the retrogressive policies that have had them in dire straits these past years.

“We stand with the people of Osun in sending a clear message to Nigerians that we are prepared and ready to rescue them from the hardship and woes that they have been thrown into.”

Obaseki also thanked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for sustaining the electoral reforms, which started in on September 19, 2020 Edo State governorship election.