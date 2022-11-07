Okowa Is Guilty Of Squandering Public Funds – Peter Obi’s Aide

Tai Emeka Obasi, an aide to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has accused the vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, of squandering public funds.In a statement sent to Naija News on Monday, Obi’s aide slammed Okowa for trying to unsettle and de-market his principal at a debate organised by Arise TV on Sunday night.

According to him, the Delta State governor is struggling to emerge vice-president of Nigeria with the use of state funds.

Obasi said: “With the special favour of responding last to questions, which the anchor of last night’s Town Hall Debate, Dr. Reuben Abati bestowed on PDP’s Ifeanyi Okowa, the Delta State governor effectively utilised that in a seemingly pre-arranged tactic to unsettle and de-market HE Peter Obi.

“Shortly after the Labour Party presidential candidate had responded to a question dwelling on trust, Okowa responded in unwarranted anger. The PDP vice presidential candidate was conveying that nobody should dare save money when there are lots to do with it.

“The way Okowa retorted to that is clear evidence that he will rather leave a mountain of debts like most other governors instead of emulating the former governor of Anambra State in saving some state funds for the future.

“With somebody like Okowa struggling to become the vice president with enormous state funds, its still a huge worry that he could be besieged with such obsolete mindset when we are talking of a new Nigeria of prudence and accountability in public spaces.

“But trust Obi. When he got another opportunity, he educated Okowa that as governor of Anambra State he won awards as national best in achievement of MDGs, won Bill Gate’s prize in health (polio eradication), was number one in Education, was adjudged by the Ministry of Works as the governor that built the best network of roads in Nigeria and so many other infrastructural and human developments.

“That the money he left behind( N75 billion) was in addition to all those achievements. Facts are facts! Okowa is obviously afraid because he’s evidently guilty of squandering public funds. The guilty is always afraid.”

–