okorocha-task-state-legislators-on-laws-for-anger-free-society

Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Owelle Okorocha has charged state lawmakers in the country to legislate laws that free the society of anger and hate, while expressing optimism that a new Nigeria was possible.

The former governor of Imo said it seemed impossible to achieve a nation devoid of hate and insecurity, but that it could be easily done when Nigerians worked towards it.

Okorocha said this at the Unity House Abuja when he played host to members of the APC State Assembly forum from Cross River State who were in Abuja on a familiarization tour of the party headquarters after decamping alongside Governor Ben Ayade.

“You are coming at the right time, it is no longer about the party, but creating a new Nigeria devoid of hate; anger and insecurity”, he said.

The Imo senator also used the occasion to advice the APC lawmakers to always work in unity with Governor Ben Ayade to move the state and the party forward in the south-south region.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the delegation, Ekpo Ekpo Bassey informed Owelle Okorocha that they were at the unity house to show solidarity for the New Nigeria Movement, which they feel a sense of belonging.

Hon. Bassey stressed that their coming to the capital city will not be complete if they had failed to visit the Senator and thank him for thinking of Cross River State as a worthy destination to set up the Rochas Foundation school.