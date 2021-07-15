Okorocha Speaks On Leaving APC For PDP – Naija News

Former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha has denied defecting from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement issued by his media aide, Sam Onwuemedo, on Wednesday, Okorocha refuted the media report that he has joined the PDP.

The Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District in the National Assembly alleged that Governor Hope Uzodinma was behind the fake report of his defection to the PDP, last Monday.

Okorocha added that the report sponsored by the Imo state government was to blackmail him out of the party he started in the state.

The statement reads: “Uzodinma had come up with the fake story of Okorocha leaving APC because the National Secretariat of the Party had set up a reconciliation committee. And also because of Okorocha’s visit to the National Office of the Party, with men and women who had sacrificed all they had, to make APC the Party to beat in Imo. And with National Assembly members who have the mandate of the people.

“Governor Uzodinma was never a member of APC. He joined APC after he had been announced governor by the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court had given the Judgement that the Candidate of APC in the 2019 governorship election was Uche Nwosu. Showing that, Chief Uzodinma was a gatecrasher in APC.”

“Yet, he does not want to be humble about that. He wants those who laboured and blackmailed over APC to leave the party for him. There would not have been APC in Imo today if Okorocha didn’t take the political risk he took to make Imo APC. Governor Uzodinma is reaping where he did not sow and one had expected him to be sober about that.

But he has continued to use blackmail to see how the party could be abandoned for him. At what point did Chief Uzodinma join APC.”