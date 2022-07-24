okopoly-students-donate-food,-clothes-to-girl-picking-food-from-garbage-to-feed-family

Students of Federal Polytechnic, Oko, in Anambra State have rescued a girl who was found picking food from a garbage bin to feed her family.

Sources said the girl was a regular visitor to a trash site, close to an eatery in the community, where people dump left over food.

A student of the Polytechnic, Iyke Orji, who narrated the girl’s ordeal, said they found out that she picks the food, warms them and feeds her siblings and grand parents.

Orji said: “She will pack them, go to their house and warm it for herself, siblings and grandparents.

“We were touched and contributions started. We donated huge amount of money and bought foodstuffs for her.

“We acquired bags of rice, beans, indomie, crayfish, onions, egusi, Custard, sugar, Beverages, yam, groundnut oil, Red oil, bag of garri, Toothbrushes and pastes, Spaghetti, and other numerus things.

“They’re living in poverty. We also gave them a cash of N20,000.”

“We discovered that the four kids are out of school children for a very long time now due to lack of funds. I have decided to pay the girl’s school fees from primary 3 to Primary 6.

“We noticed that the remaining siblings are also out of school and I informed my course mates. As we speak, they have decided to pay the children’s fees till primary 6,” he narrated.