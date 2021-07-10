oko-iyabo:-tampan-suspends-yomi-fabiyi

Yoruba actor, Yomi Fabiyi has been suspended by the Theater Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners’ Association over his recently released movie, ‘Oko Iyabo’.

In a statement made available on Friday, TAMPAN claimed to have suspended Yomi Fabiyi indefinitely for gross professional & unethical practices.

Part of the statement reads, “Having listened to the detailed defense of Mr. Yomi Fabiyi, who is the Producer/Director of the controversial film ‘Oko Iyabo’ and his Co-Director, Mr. Dele Matti, the Ethic, Conflict and Resolution Committee hereby found them guilty of professional misconduct and unethical practices.

“Although Mr. Yomi Fabiyi insisted that it is his fundamental human right to use his creative talent to produce films that will tell his own account of the trending issue but his Co-Director admitted his fault and regretted his involvement in the film.

“That the story, plot, theme, title, dialogue, names and general content of the film ‘Oko Iyabo’ is a factual presentation that may give rise to prejudice since the matter is already In court.

“His misconducts and unethical practices have impacted negatively on the image and reputation of our association. His Co-Director Mr. Dele Matti having shown remorse and admitted his guilt is hereby suspended for 3months.”

All those who participated in the movie have also been summoned to appear before the Ethic, Conflict & Resolution Committee on the 24. July 2021.

Fabiyi’s movie depicted a real-life case involving a fellow actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, fondly known as Baba Ijesa, who was accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

In the cause of the case, Yomi Fabiyi took sides with Baba Ijesa and released the movie a few days after Baba Ijesa was released on bail.