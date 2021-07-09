Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi, has claimed that he is not a member of the Theater Arts and Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria, following the suspension from the guild.

The association had earlier suspended Fabiyi indefinitely ‘for gross professional misconducts and unethical practices’ concerning his movie, ‘Oko Iyabo’.

The statement read in part, “Having listened to the detailed defense of Mr. Yomi Fabiyi, who is the Producer/Director of the controversial film ‘Oko Iyabo’ and his Co-Director, Mr. Dele Matti, the Ethic, Conflict and Resolution Committee hereby found them guilty of professional misconduct and unethical practices.”

Reacting to the suspension, Fabiyi has denied TAMPAN membership, claiming that he is originally a member of Association of Nigeria Theatre Arts Practitioners, the group where TAMPAN broke out from.

He said, “I am originally ANTP member, worst case I’ll renew my membership there.

“I have never obtained or signed any form with TAMPAN or joined any guild.I was made to pay for registration which I did but no form or formal procedure.”

“The letter is inappropriate; not valid for me as a filmmaker. Any reaction of necessary will be on the basis of human rights violation if I so seek judicial redress. You can’t lose what you don’t have.”

Fabiyi’s movie, ‘Oko Iyabo’, depicted a real-life case involving a fellow actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, fondly known as Baba Ijesha, who was accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

The minor in the case is the foster daughter of comedienne, Princess, and actresses like Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing had spoken in support of the minor.

However, Yomi Fabiyi took sides with Baba Ijesha during the case and released the movie a few days after Baba Ijesha was released on bail.