Oko Iyabo: I’m ashamed of knowing you – Tonto Dikeh blasts Yomi Fabiyi

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has slammed her colleague and producer, Yomi Fabiyi, for ‘Oko Iyabo’, a movie he released recently.

bioreports reports that in the movie, Fabiyi retold the story of the rape scandal involving a fictional Baba Ijesha, Princess and a teenage girl.

Fabiyi, who stood by another colleague, Omiyinka Olanrewaju, also known as Baba Ijesha, accused of raping an underage girl, released clips of the movie on Monday. https://dailypost.ng/2021/06/27/baba-ijesha-stop-chasing-clout-iyabo-ojo-replies-yomi-fabiyi/

Reacting to the movie, Tonto, in a post via her Instagram on Monday, said that Fabiyi displayed bitterness and anger, adding that she was ashamed to know him.

She said, “Yomi, I have intentionally stayed off your opinion in recent matters.

“But what you’ve just done by capitalizing on the pain and agony of a molested child and the slap in the mother’s face, I’m ashamed I know you.

“It is a slap on all rape victims (dead or alive). Yomi, I expected better of you. My prayers for you is that you find men and women who will fight for your children if they see injustice but God forbid they ever see it.

“I can’t tell a grown man what to do but I sincerely hope there is a part of the law that can handle this ‘bully’.

“I would not disrespect you nor will I hate you. I don’t feed you, so I add no value but I will look you in the eyes and tell you the damn truth. You are wrong.

“What you have done is disgusting and it is called bullying.

“You’ve displayed bitterness and anger. This has nothing to do with your support for an accused rapist. This’s your heart coming out to dance.”

