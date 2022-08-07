oko-ilu:-ede-group-raises-alarm-over-plans-to-release-terror-suspects,-accuses-oyetola-of-harbouring-criminal

An Ede pressure group, Mapoarogun Alliance has warned against alleged plans to release terror kingpin, Rashid Bale Oko Ilu hours after he was arrested during a gun duel with the police.

The group also expressed shock at the silence of the police and the state government after the arson attack on the family of the House Minority Leader, Hon Babajide Kofoworola, accusing the state governor, Gboyega Oyetola of harbouring Tunde Elemo who led the arson attack within the Government House.

In a statement issued this morning at Ede and signed by its Coordinator, Ayinla Ajala, the group frowns at the reported plans to release Oko Ilu, alleging that the Governor has been mounting pressure on police authorities on the matter.

” We learnt reliably that the State Governor has allegedly directed that nothing should happen to Tunde Elemo, that he should not be molested or killed. Why our Governor is protecting murderers and hoodlums is still a puzzle to we the citizens. From Asiri Eniba to Oko Ilu to Elemo, our Governor is nurturing law breakers responsible for insecurity across the state.

” Any attempt to release a murder suspect who also openly attempted to assassinate our King will be resisted by people of Ede. This is not about politics. It is about our town and security of lives and properties.

” We are aware Oko ilu was always in the Governor’s convoy even after he was declared wanted. We know he followed the Governor to the BBC debate. We know APC leaders harbour and use him. We are shocked that the Governor is also harbouring Tunde Elemo who attacked House Minority leader’s father whose where about is still unknown.

According to him,” it is surprising that up till now, the police has not issued any statement on the incident. The Governor has not deemed it fit to intervene so that the legislator’s father can be rescued. Worst still Elemo, the main suspect is allegedly relaxing under the Governor’s care.

” We want to appeal to the police authorities locally and nationally as well as all men and women of goodwill to be aware of the unfolding event. A suspect declared wanted by the police and arrested after a gun duel is allegedly about to be released.

“This must not happened as It will not only compromise the integrity of law enforcement but will also make the Governor and the police accomplices in the documented crimes committed by the suspects”, he stated.