Oklahoma health expert applauds SSM Health’s decision to require employees to get COVID-19 vaccine – KOCO Oklahoma City

SSM Health officials made the controversial decision to require employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine as the new, highly contagious Delta variant makes its way through Oklahoma. Despite the life-saving vaccine being available, the new number of infections is rising. Now, SSM Health will require its employees to be vaccinated by the end of September.Dr. Dale Bratzler, the chief COVID-19 officer with OU Health, agrees with SSM Health’s decision to require its nearly 40,000 employees, providers and volunteers to be fully vaccinated by the end of September ahead of the cold and flu season.”I applaud SSM for doing that,” he said. “It’s been well documented that health care workers can get infected perhaps at home and bring it into a hospital or a clinic and give it to their patients. It’s been well documented that health care workers can get the infection from the patients.” SSM Health officials announced Monday that “despite broad availability of life-saving vaccines, new COVID-19 infections are rising due to the circulating Delta variant coupled with a low vaccination rate.”The news comes as data shows that nearly 62% of Oklahomans are still not fully vaccinated. Houston Methodist in Texas was the first major health care system to require COVID-19 vaccinations. More than 100 employees sued, but a judge sided with the hospital, and 153 employees resigned or were fired this week.Mercy Hospital officials said they don’t currently require the vaccine as a condition of employment but continue to assess the possibility of requiring the COVID-19 vaccine.”We see the tremendous challenges with staffing that all health care systems are having right now, so I applaud SSM for that. I think we can see other systems doing that relatively soon,” Bratzler said.Dr. Matthew Hanley, the chief medical officer of SSM Health, said Oklahoma has not reached a vaccination level that provides herd immunity, which is why the state continues to see dangerous surges in the community.

