Oklahoma and Texas conference realignment rumors, SEC expansion and what it would mean for the Big 12 – The Athletic

ACC and SEC media days overlapped on Wednesday. The Big Ten gets its media days started on Thursday.

As it turns out, however, much of the talk during the official start of talking season surrounds a conference that got its media days out of the way last week: the Big 12.

The potential bombshell dropped shortly after 3:30 ET Wednesday, when the Houston Chronicle reported that Oklahoma and Texas had reached out to the SEC about joining the conference.

Almost immediately, denials, non-denials and “I don’t knows” echoed throughout both Birmingham, Ala., and Charlotte, N.C., the respective sites of SEC and ACC media days.