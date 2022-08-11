Okada rider crushed to death in Ogun road crash

A commercial motorcyclist, known as okada rider, was on Monday crushed to death in a road crash involving a truck, a yellow LT bus, and a Bajaj motorcycle.

bioreports learnt that the accident occurred at Ahmadiya axis, opposite NNPC, Iganmode road Ota, in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The spokesperson of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement (TRACE) Corps, confirmed the incident on Thursday.

According to Akinbiyi, the crash occurred at 8:20 am saying it was a result of the recklessness of the okada rider, who he said, engaged in excessive speeding.

This, Akinbiyi said, resulted in the bike rider hitting the bus parked by the roadside from behind.

In the process, the rider fell under a moving containerized truck in motion.

“According to eyewitness account, the motorcyclist, due to reckless and dangerous riding, lost control and hit a stationary bus by the road side, then fell off the motorcycle and rolled under a moving containerized truck which rolled over him,” he said.

While admonishing motorcyclists to ride responsibly, Akinbiyi said three persons were involved in the accident.

He added that the family of the deceased rider had claimed his body with the permission of the police.