Oil prices retreat as Delta spreads in China – Capital.com

Oil prices dropped on Monday amid mounting concerns about the rapid rise of coronavirus cases in China and increased oil output as OPEC+ eased production cuts.

Nymex West Texas Intermediate, the US crude benchmark, dropped 1% to $73.20 a barrel, with Brent crude, the Euorpean benchmark, following its lead and slumping 1% to $74.69 a barrel. The retreat follows a strong week of gains that saw both rise, by 2.2% and 1.3% respectively.

“There are likely some concerns over the spread of the Delta variant in China,” said Warren Patterson and Wenyu Yao from ING. “While the number of daily cases is still low, strict measures have been introduced in affected cities, with some imposing partial lockdowns along with travel restrictions.”

The National Health Commission of the world’s second-largest economy reported 98 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, up from 75 a day earlier, with the new outbreak spreading to at least 14 provinces.

OPEC output rises

On the supply side, OPEC oil output rose to its highest level since April last year, according to a survey conducted by Reuters. Saudi Arabia posted the biggest gains, as the group continues to ease production cuts that were introduced last year to cope with falling demand during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Iran’s new president takes office this week and could lift market sentiment for oil, according to ING’s Patterson and Yao. “The market will be keen to see whether Iran takes a different approach under the new president,” they said in a note.

The new leader comes amid tensions between Washington and Tehran over last week’s attack on an Israeli oil tanker. The stand-off came as the two countries held nuclear talks that could see the US imposing sanctions on Iranian oil flows.

