Oil prices push toward $80 — highest in over two years – Premium Times

The price of crude oil rose on Tuesday to its highest since October 2018 after an aborted meeting of the Organisations of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+).

Brent crude went up 62 cents to $77.78 a barrel, its highest since October 2018 while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures is up to $1.75, at $76.91 highest since November 2014, Bloomberg reported.

This development comes some weeks after Brent oil hit $75 dent, its highest level since April 2019.

The rise in oil prices comes after OPEC+ called off their meeting on Monday.

Production should have been increased in monthly steps until the end of the year to meet rising demand, but a dispute between the oil power Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has prevented an agreement.

The dispute revolves around both the extent of the production increase until the end of 2021 and the extension of the conditions under which OPEC+ operates.

Bloomberg quoted Giovanni Staunovo, a commodities analyst at UBS Group AG as saying that with domestic peaking around August, there will be less crude available for export unless they drawdown from the inventories.

“As the market was looking for a slightly smaller official selling price increase for Asia, Asian refineries can’t expect additional volume from Saudi Arabia”.