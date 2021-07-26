Oil Money promises chart-topping songs before December – Guardian

Oil Money Records founder and CEO Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Oil Money Records, Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo, aka Oil Money, has assured music lovers across the globe that the record label would be churning out tongue-wagging songs in addition to other positive vibes before the end of the year.

This is even as Kariboye-Igbo said the record label has already embarked and completed different activities, including songs to be released as well as unveiled programmes that would delight fans worldwide.

Oil Money stated this earlier in the week in a statement made available to journalists, after releasing pictures of himself which had become subject of discussion among music lovers who see the platform as capable of redefining the nation’s entertainment industry owing to its creativity.

In his words, Oil Money Records was incorporated to assist young and talented artists in the industry to achieve their dream of showcasing their talent to the world, even as he noted that the target of the music label was to lift to stardom over five Nigerian musicians in the entertainment industry in the next five years.

Thus far, two Nigerians, Clova Fresh and Jaydboy, have been signed to the label while plans are underway to bring on-board more budding talents who are in a hurry to show the world the stuff they are made of.

The record label itself is incorporated in Britain and created to manage the development of songs, production of music, manufacturing of merchandise, creative marketing and distribution of intellectual properties.

A philanthropist in a class of his own, Oil Money is motivated by self-confidence and loyalty and finds joy in helping people realise their dreams.

Oil Money has been doing a lot of giveaways on social media, especially on Instagram, while also responding to the need of people who reach out to him privately for one form of assistance or the other.

“As a public figure, I received thousands of messages daily. I reply the ones I can, but soon I will be unveiling a platform where the needy will be answered,” Oil Money said.

For upcoming Nigerians desirous of making it in life, the business magnate has a loaded advice for them: “Don’t let anyone talk down on you,” he said.

On how he came about the name Oil Money, Kariboye-Igbo waxes both spiritual and philosophical, saying: “I believe oil does not stop rushing and excess money does not finish. So with the combination of the names ‘oil and money,’ it simply means my money won’t finish or stop rushing by the grace of God.”