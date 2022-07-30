Home Business Oil Giants Report Record Profits on High Energy Prices
Oil Giants Report Record Profits on High Energy Prices

Exxon Mobil Corp., Chevron Corp. and Shell PLC, the three largest Western oil companies, banked a record $46 billion in collective profits in the second quarter, fueled by the highest energy prices in over a decade and lucrative oil-refining margins.

Exxon, the largest U.S. oil company, said Friday its second-quarter profit rose to $17.9 billion, its highest ever and nearly four times as much as the same period a year ago, citing rising oil and fuel production, higher energy prices and cost cuts. Rival Chevron also posted a record profit Friday of $11.6 billion, up from $3.1 billion in the same period last year.

