Oil futures end higher after another fall in crude inventories – MarketWatch

Oil futures ended with gains Wednesday, maintaining support after government data showed U.S. crude inventories fell for a sixth straight week and as traders awaited a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies on whether to further relax output curbs beginning next month. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery
CL00,
+0.10%
CLQ21,
+0.10%
rose 49 cents, or 0.7%, to end at $73.47 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. OPEC+ is expected Thursday to agree to allow production to rise further beginning next month.

William Watts is MarketWatch’s senior markets writer. Based in New York, Watts writes about stocks, bonds, currencies and commodities, including oil. He also writes about global macro issues and trading strategies. Before moving to New York, he reported for MarketWatch from Frankfurt, London and Washington, D.C.

