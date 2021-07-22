Home WORLD NEWS Ohio teen drowns at Middletown theme park: sheriff – Fox News
Ohio teen drowns at Middletown theme park: sheriff

A 14-year-old Ohio girl drowned Tuesday at a Middletown theme park, authorities said. 

The teen was identified as Mykiara Jones who was from Dayton, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the Land of Illusion Adventure Park at about 5 p.m. after a report of a juvenile drowning.

A lifeguard spotted Jones about a half-hour after she first went under. The teenager was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead, the sheriff said. 

The Associated Press reported that Jones was not wearing a life vest and fell into the water after being on a “jumping apparatus,” officials said. 

“This is a tragedy no parent should have to endure,” stated Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones. “These are the calls first responders dread and have difficulty dealing with. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.”

Life vests are available at the park, though guests are not required to wear them, reports said. 

Jones was set to be a freshman at Middletown High School and the teen’s mom worked in the school system, according to Superintendent Marlon Styles.

The park was closed Wednesday – out of respect for Jones, her family, and employees who were also “dealing with this tragedy,” according to a statement on its Facebook page.

“We are fully supporting state and local officials as they investigate the incident,” the park said. 

An investigation is ongoing.

Middletown is about 40 miles northeast of Cincinnati.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

